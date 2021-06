CHICAGO — Red Line service has been temporarily suspended on the North Side following a train derailment.

A wheel came off the southbound tracks near the Bryn Mawr station while 24 passengers were on it Monday evening, Chicago fire said. No injuries were reported.

Power has been shut off in both directions between Howard and Belmont. A shuttle bus is available for passengers between Howard and Belmont.

