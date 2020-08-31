Recovery underway after man falls off boat in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — A search-and-rescue mission in Lake Michigan turned to a recovery mission after first responders were unable to locate a man who fell off a boat near Monroe Harbor Sunday, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The Chicago Fire Department first responded to reports about a person in the water around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, deploying divers in the area who used cameras to try and locate the man.

After an “extensive search” for the man in his 30s, fire officials said, they transitioned to a recovery mission alongside Chicago Police Department officers Sunday night.

Crews used thermal cameras to try and locate the man, but so far his body has not been found.

