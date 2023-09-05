CHICAGO — Authorities are looking for a missing swimmer’s body after shifting to a recovery mission Tuesday morning.

At around 9 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department said they responded to Lake Michigan approximately one mile out from McCormick Place.

The missing swimmer took a 27-foot boat out before they disappeared, CFD said.

At around 10:30 a.m., the rescue mission was shifted to a recovery with the Coast Guard and Chicago police are now leading.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.