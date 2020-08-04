Recovery efforts continue Tuesday for body of teen in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — The search will continue Tuesday to recover the body of a teenage boy in Lake Michigan.

Dive teams suspended their search and recovery mission Monday night due to rough conditions on the lake.

Fire rescue teams say four boys went for a swim near Diversey Harbor Monday afternoon, despite the high waves and beach warnings.

Three of the teens made it to the surface after jumping in, but one teen was pulled under the waves. Rescue boats, divers and helicopters came to the scene, but were unable to find him.

So far this year, the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Projects have recorded 50 drownings in the Great Lakes. There were 97 last year.

The beaches have been closed all summer so there were not any lifeguards in the area. Monday’s waves were between 4 to 7-feet.

A Beach Hazard Warning is still in effect Tuesday and dangerous conditions are expected through Wednesday. Chicago police’s Marine Unit will resume their recovery mission around 7 a.m., depending on the conditions.

Lake Michigan very hazardous. Please stay out of the water. Dangerous undertow and high waves. We have lost one teenager today. Please stay out of the lake. pic.twitter.com/pPZD9zfRos — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 4, 2020