CHICAGO — Carmine’s in Gold Coast is closing soon for the next 15 months to complete a reconstruction project.

The current building is being demolished shortly after the last day of service, Feb. 26.

The $4 million project will have the new Carmine’s building over 10,000 square feet. It will feature an all-weather outdoor terrace overlooking Gold Coast.

Carmine’s first opened in the early 90s.