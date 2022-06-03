CHICAGO — Amid a pronounced increase in lakefront drowning deaths in recent years, recently installed life rings are aiming to address the problem and save lives.

Among the life rings installed is one at Pratt Pier in Rogers Park, where 19-year-old Miguel Cisneros lost his life in August 2021.

The problem saw a peak in 2020, when 56 drowning deaths along the shores of Lake Michigan were recorded.

Since then, legislation has spurred the installation of life rings along the entire lakefront in Illinois, beginning near the Wisconsin border and continuing along the southern shores into Indiana.