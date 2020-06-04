Recent unrest shines spotlight on racial divide between some in the Latinx and black community

CICERO, Ill. — Some say the recent unrest has exposed a racial divide between African American and Latinx communities in Cicero and parts of the West Side.

Tuesday Cicero officials declared a state of emergency in response to the violence.

There have been multiple videos shared on social media of African Americans being targeted by Latinx gang members, not only Cicero but in Chicago’s Little Village and Pilsen neighborhoods following incidents of looting.

Tenisha Washington and her family were driving on Kedzie and Cermak when their car was attacked on Sunday.

Another activist in Cicero shot video of what she says was Latinx gang members carrying weapons targeting African Americans.

Latinx groups held a peace rally in Little Village recent to help promote unity.

