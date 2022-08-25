CHICAGO — The mood was somber at Schurz High School Thursday following a quadruple shooting at an ice cream shop directly across the street from the school the day prior.

At around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Addison Street on the report of multiple people shot near the patio of La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop.

A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded and three other teens were transported in good condition. Two of the victims go to Schurz and another goes to an alternative school.

WGN News talked to students Thursday who said the hallways were not as packed and the mood inside was very somber.

Senior Kayla Lugo said Schurz is a good school that often gets a bad reputation.

“Our school doesn’t deserve that,” she said. “Our new principal doesn’t deserve that, none of use deserve to feel this way.”

Witness Arturo Morales was waiting for two students to be dismissed when shots rang out.

“I was scared personally,” he said. “I was real scared, especially when I saw that one kid bleeding from his neck.”

To uplift students, flowers and donuts were offered Thursday morning. But classmates said the mood was still off.

“The atmosphere at the school was weird,” senior Erick Pedroza said. “It was off, really off, nothing was right. Everything was off. Everyone was a bit gloomy.”

As police continue the investigation, Lugo said she’s praying for those who were hurt.

“I hope they’re doing better, I just hate they got caught in all this,” she said. “They really don’t deserve that.”

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.