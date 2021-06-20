‘Real Men Cook’ Father’s Day event serves good cause on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO — The chef aprons were out for an annual and delicious Father’s Day celebration on the South Side on Sunday.

Urban America hosted its “Real Men Cook” event at The Quarry in South Shore. It was the event’s 32 year of celebration.

During the gathering, a lineup of professional chefs provided delicious food and beverages for dozens of attendees.

The event benefits the “Real Men Charities,” which emphasizes fatherhood engagement and overall family wellness.

The event also aimed to do away with misconceptions of absenteeism among fathers within the Black community.

“Men are cooking, men are serving, and just showing that our men want to do good and are actually providing for their families and communities,” said Rael Jackson of “Real Men Cook.”