CHICAGO — Taking the Chicago Skyway is about to get more expensive.

Starting Jan. 1, the rate for typical passenger vehicles and light trucks will rise 60 cents, from $6.60 to $7.20.

Rates for the Skyway, which connects Interstate 94 to Interstate 90, went up last year, too.

The Skyway has been sold twice in the last seven years, but the City of Chicago’s lease of the Skyway to private operators continues for another 81 years.

Click here for full information on Skyway rate increases.