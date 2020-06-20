Rapper Tray Savage shot and killed in Chatham

CHICAGO — Rapper Tray Savage was shot and killed Friday on Chicago’s South Side, according to TMZ and the Chicago Sun Times.

Police said a 26-year-old man was driving in the 8100 block of South Evans Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood around 11 a.m when a gunman or gunmen opened fire.

Credit: Tray Savage official Facebook Page

Police said the man was shot in the neck and shoulder and his vehicle struck three parked cars.

The Chicago Sun Times reports the Cook County medical examiner identified the man as Kentray Young. Young is reportedly the birth name of Savage.

Police said he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to TMZ, Savage was part of the record label Glory Boyz Entertainment, which is co-owned by Chief Keef.

No one is in custody.

Detectives are investigating.

