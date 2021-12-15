Rampant crime in Lincoln Park, Lincoln Square spurs additional patrol

CHICAGO — Two North Side neighborhoods will see beefed-up police presence following a string of robberies and carjackings.

In response to surging crime in Lincoln Park and Lakeview, councilmembers and police look to prevent further attacks, issuing notice to locals that additional patrol is imminent.

Ald. Michele Smith (43th Ward) says more than 50 additional officers will patrol the neighborhoods in a move the council member says directly reacts to the rise in crime she says hasn’t occurred in the area in years.

“We haven’t seen this many robberies in such a short period of time since 2014 and that is completely unacceptable. We’ve got carjackings now we’ve got guys with guns,” Smith said. “It’s completely unacceptable. It has to stop enough is enough.”

According to police, nearly a dozen victims were robbed at gunpoint. Police sent out a community alert warning residents to be aware of their surroundings at all times. Wednesday morning, detectives investigated three business break-ins that occurred overnight on the North Side — a restaurant in Lincoln Park and two liquor stores in Lincoln Square were burglarized.

According to police, most of the North Side attacks occurred between 3 and 10:30 p-m. Authorities believe offenders are working in two-or three-man crews, driving through neighborhoods and committing multiple crimes.

Smith says it’s time for people to stand up for the community.

“I have been walking by myself here in this neighborhood for over 40 years and I’m not going to stop,” Smith said. “So, I am going to be walking every evening where there has been an attack.”

Smith encourages locals who live in the area to join her Thursday night as she walks down the streets where recent crimes have occurred.

“It’s up to all of us to make our community safe,” Smith said.

Smith says she will meet community members at Fremont and Dickens Thursday night, beginning at 9 p.m. to take back the neighborhood.