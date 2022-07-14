CHICAGO — In hopes of deterring crime, a local alderman wants to put an end to bars that stay open until 5 a.m. in River North

Alderman Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward) shared with Block Club Chicago that late night bars are attracting the most violence and because of it, he wants to get rid of the licenses that allow bars in River North to stay open until the early morning hours.

Incidents in River North have business owners and staff members taking extra precautions, which they say, were not necessary until recently.

Over the weekend, another shooting put people in the neighborhood on edge.

Early Sunday morning, around 1 a.m., four people were wounded outside Snickers Bar and Grill in a shooting.

WGN News spoke with some business owners Thursday, some of whom didn’t want to go on camera, and learned that many are demoralized by the uptick in crime.

One area restaurant owner says they no longer accept reservations after 9 p.m. to ensure customers can leave the area safely.

Jason Overmyer, general manager at Jaleo, says they have taken several precautions to ensure their staff and customers are safe.

“We have cameras throughout the building and there are cameras outside the building as well,” Overmyer said. “Doors are always locked. We have an entrance in the alleyway that’s only accessible through the manager’s phone.”

Despite the precautions in place, Overmyer said he’s not sure revoking the overnight license in the area is the solution to crime, pointing out that early morning bars bring a lot of business to River North.