Rally to be held as result of cancelation of Columbus Day parade

CHICAGO — A rally is expected Monday in Little Italy in place of the traditional Columbus Day parade.

The parade was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Italian-American community says the tradition will live on.

Controversy surrounding Columbus’ treatment of indigenous people sparked the removal of his statues across the city.

Chicago Public Schools also dropped his name from the federal holiday, and it is not called Indigenous People’s Day.

Italian-Americans say the holiday celebrated their heritage, not only Columbus.