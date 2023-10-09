CHICAGO — The Amundsen Park advisory council and neighbors will rally Monday in protest of plans to use the park’s fieldhouse as a migrant shelter.

The city plans to house 200 people at the park, near Austin and Naragansett in the Galewood neighborhood, for at least six months. This would move community-based programs to other locations.

The city said it needs the space to relieve the large number of migrants at police stations.

The facility would be the city’s 22nd migrant shelter.

Govenor JB Pritzker is pleading with Washington DC for more help.