Rally held for Bensenville police officer shot while responding to domestic disturbance

BENSENVILLE, Ill. — A community rally to support officer Steven Kotlewski is taking place Saturday in Bensenville, weeks after he was shot nine times while responding to a domestic disturbance.

The rally is called “A Day of Support”, with a fundraising concert headlined by America’s Got Talent runner-up Austin Edwards.

Residents also had the opportunity to donate blood earlier in the day.

“We pray for you and your family for a speedy recovery and hope he will be able to come back to the community and do what you did in the past,” resident Denise Gallagher said.

A concert featuring Austin Edwards will be held at Fenton High School at 6:30 p.m.