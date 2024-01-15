CHICAGO — ‘Today we celebrate — and tomorrow we get back to work’, a message that was repeated throughout the Rainbow PUSH Coalition MLK scholarship breakfast Monday morning.

While many events were cancelled due to the frigid temperatures, the event continued at the historic Apostolic Church of God, honoring the legacy of Dr. King.

The longtime leader of the church, late Bishop Arthur Brazier also played a key role in the Civil Rights Movement by fighting segregation in public schools.

The Southland College Prep and Charter High School choir preformed at the event for its 34th year. Hundreds of people filled the sanctuary of the church at 63rd and Dorchester — a mainstay in Woodlawn for more than 90 years.

The breakfast every year raises funds for scholarships and recognizes people who carry on Dr. King’s mission. Six people were honored this year including former Chicago Bull Joakim Noah for his work with Chicago youth.

Dr. Martin Luther King would have turned 95 years old Monday — which falls on his actual birthday this year.

In his 1963 ‘I Have a Dream’ speech which he delivered at the march on Washington, King spoke of a world without racism and segregation. He was assassinated five years later outside La Rain Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

Rev. Jesse Jackson, co-founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition was with King at the time of his assassination.

Thos in attendance at Monday’s event celebrated al of the progress made at the same time, pledging to keep fighting for equal access to education, to healthcare, to preserve voting rights and the teaching of Black history in schools.

Congressman Johnanthan Johnson, son of Rev. Jesse Jackson reminded the crowd to not take the day for granted.

“We have to be mindful of those who are left behind and our educational system. When we have equal access to high quality education for all of God’s children, our nation will truly be blessed,” Jackson said.

The event served as scholarship fundraiser as a way to honor people making a difference in the community and as a voter registration drive.