The Rainbow PUSH Coalition kicked off its 56th annual International Convention Saturday on the South Side.

Events included several programs, including a job fair and technology forums. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CTA president Dorval Carter were on hand.

United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg sat down with Reverend Jesse Jackson to discuss mass transit inequities, job creation and infrastructure improvement.

Roundtable discussions will resume Sunday at the South Shore Cultural Center.

The convention runs through June 22.