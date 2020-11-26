Rainbow PUSH Coalition to deliver hundreds of meals on Thanksgiving Day

CHICAGO — The Rainbow PUSH Coalition is planning to deliver hundreds of meals to churches and community organizations Thursday.

Rev. Jesse Jackson has expanded his Food Justice Program and will take a caravan to four stops on Thanksgiving Day.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the meals have been prepared and donated by Gibson’s Restaurant Eli’s Cheesecake, Volare Restaurant and World Central Kitchen.

“We are grateful for donations by chefs and restaurant owners in the midst of the economic challenges they face by the COVID-19 protocols that limit indoor dining,” said Rev. Jackson.The meals will be distributed from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters to the following places:

The meals will be distributed from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters to the following places:

10:45 a.m. — Greater House of Prayer, 700 E. 111th St.

11:30 a.m. — Lakeside Community Committee, 7418 S. Cottage Grove

12:30 p.m. — Franciscan Outreach Shelter & Westside Justice Center, 200 S. Sacramento Blvd.

1:00 p.m. — Lincoln United Methodist Church, 2242 S. Damen Ave.

The coalition is one of many organizations trying to make sure people don’t go hungry this Thanksgiving.

While the Salvation Army usually holds a sit-down dinner for thousands Thursday, Rainbow Push is doing contact-free distribution from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Freedom Center.

St. Sabina Church gave away 500 boxes of food Wednesday, and people lined up at Lakeview Pantry on the North Side to pick up turkeys.

“People are needing to turn to a food pantry for the first time. So many people have lost their jobs. They may be unemployed for longer than they’ve been unemployed before so they may be needing to turn to a food pantry to put food on their tables,” said Kellie O’Connell, Lakeview Pantry CEO.

O’Connell says demand for food at Lakeview Pantry is up 200 percent since this time last year.