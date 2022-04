CHICAGO — Rainbow Cone is giving away free cones on Mother’s Day.

All mothers will receive one free rainbow cone at any of the four locations on May 8.

The company is opening two more locations soon in Lakemoor and Skokie, according to its website.

Rainbow Cone opened its first location in Beverly in 1926.

Rainbow Cone also operates four trucks around the area. The trucks debuted in the summer of 2020.