Rain doesn’t damper return of ‘Sundays on State’ in Chicago’s Loop

CHICAGO – One of Chicago’s largest block parties, ‘Sundays on State,’ has returned for the first time this year.

Chicagoans crowded State Street for a block party atmosphere with dancing, live shows and entertainment – and the rain didn’t stop them.

“It’s at the core of the city,” said August Matthews, a Chicago resident. “I think it makes everyone come together and it’s just awesome.”

Koda Hernandez echoed Matthew’s sentiments.

“I feel awesome,” she said. “Seeing people come together and just like vibe with each other. It’s crazy, you think back to a year ago, this was a ghost town and now people are together. Cheering together. We all feel like one big family.”

Traffic was closed from Lake Street to Madison Street while filling the area with arts, culture, food and attractions. Food stands and business owners mingled with partygoers and potential customers.

“It’s free marketing,” said Eric Atkins, of Equal Clothing. “What better way to meet your customers than one-on-one, giving them cards, talking to them. Meeting their families their kids. Surrounded by other great companies that started in the city and growing. I dream to have my own store down here one day.”

The festivals will take place on select Sundays until September 12, and will last from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each weekend.

The events will be held on the following dates:

July 11, 18, 25

August 8, 22, 29

September 5, 12

Anyone who registers for the event will automatically enter for a chance to win a $1,000 Loop staycation package.

