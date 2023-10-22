CHICAGO — A Chicago organization that serves the blind held its annual fundraising run through the medical district on Sunday morning.

The Rise to Shine run promotes health and inclusion.

Four hundred people stepped up to the challenge.

The race, in its second year, raised funds for the Chicago Lighthouse.

Founded in 1906, it’s the oldest social service organization in the city.

Money raised will help fund programs that serve people who are blind, with disabilities and veterans.

Tim Paul, who’s run 21 marathons, knows firsthand the importance of running those programs.

The president of Chicago Lighthouse also envisioned the event as a celebration of health, community and inclusion.