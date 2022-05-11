CHICAGO — R&B singer R. Kelly will go on trial in Chicago later this summer.

Kelly’s new lawyer asked a federal judge for more time to go through the information in the case, but the judge denied that request.

The trial will begin on Aug. 1.

Kelly is accused of conspiring to rig his 2008 child pornography case. He faces child pornography and obstruction of justice charges.

Earlier this year, he was convicted in a racketeering case in New York. He could face life in prison when he’s sentenced in that case in June.