CHICAGO — A federal judge in Chicago sentenced R. Kelly to 20 years in prison Thursday — though the majority of that term will be served at the same time as the 30-year sentence he received for his sex trafficking conviction in New York.

All told, Kelly now faces 31 years in federal prison, an effective life sentence for the 56-year-old disgraced R&B superstar.

“Everybody agrees the nature of this offense is horrible, horrific,” U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber said before issuing the sentence at the end of a roughly two-hour hearing at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in the Loop.

Leinenweber ordered that Kelly serve 19 of those years concurrent to the 30-year sentence he received last year following his conviction in New York. The last year, Leinenweber said, would be served after his New York sentence.

Kelly was brought into the courtroom shortly before the start of the 9:45 a.m. hearing. He’s been held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in the Loop for the last several years, and he wore an orange jail jumpsuit and black-rimmed glasses while he sat at the defense table.

A jury convicted Kelly last September of three counts of child pornography and three counts of enticement of a minor for sex. His two co-defendants were found not guilty of the charges against them. Kelly was acquitted, too, on charges that he and members of his entourage conspired to rig his 2008 child pornography trial in Illinois state court.

Three victim impact statements were read before Leinenweber announced the sentence. The first was read by an attorney for “Jane,” Kelly’s former goddaughter and the government’s star witness at trial. She testified that she was the underage girl seen on the tape that was at the center of Kelly’s 2008 trial.

“I thought Robert loved me. To do the things he did, he in fact loathed me,” “Jane’s” attorney, Christopher Brown, read. “Robert shattered me.”

“I will forever be the girl that Robert Kelly pissed on,” the statement continued. “Robert Kelly needs to be in jail for the balance of his natural life.”

Another of Kelly’s victims, identified in court as “Nia,” delivered her own statement, tearfully speaking about how she met Kelly in a mall in Georgia when she was a teenager. During the trial, she testified that Kelly arranged for her to travel to Minnesota to meet him and how, in a hotel room, he touched her genitals while he masturbated.

“I was completely damaged by you on the inside,” Nia said. “You are here in this courtroom, in front of this judge, because there is something wrong with you.”

Kelly showed no emotion and mostly stared down at the table during the victim impact statements. He said little during the hearing except to answer a few questions from Leinenweber, and, following his attorney’s advice, he declined to make any statements before he was sentenced. His attorney Jennifer Bonjean noted that Kelly remains under indictment in Minnesota, and any statement that he made could be used against him in that prosecution.

“He will not allocute here, but he would like to,” Bonjean said. “He would like to very much.”

Before the sentence was announced, Bonjean reminded Leinenweber that Kelly, who rose from poverty on Chicago’s South Side to global superstardom, was for years a victim of his own sexual abuse at the hands of a family member.

“This is generational trauma,” Bonjean said. “You can’t just say, ‘Oh, he should overcome it.'”

Bonjean is appealing Kelly’s 2021 conviction in New York, and she said Thursday she will file an appeal for his conviction in Chicago.

Federal prosecutors had asked Leinenweber to sentence Kelly to 25 years in prison in addition to the 30 years he already faces out of New York. Kelly’s attorneys, meanwhile, asked for an 11-year sentence that would be served concurrent to that sentence.

Dozens of Kelly’s supporters attended each day of his monthlong trial last year, and most of them were back in Leinenweber’s courtroom Thursday. After the hearing concluded and as US Marshals were leading Kelly out, several of his supporters yelled: “R. Kelly, we support you!” and “Love you, Rob!”