CHICAGO — The Chicago Sun-Times reports the defamed R&B singer R. Kelly is now seeking a new trial claiming that the key eyewitness, ‘Jane’ lied about her plans to seek restitution.

According to the Times, Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean claimed that Jane hired experts to help her seek $13 million in restitution from the singer when she said on the stand that she was unsure about her plans.

The motion filed by Kelly’s attorney Saturday claims that he is owed a new trial because his rights were violated from Jane’s lack of transparency and because prosecutors did not correct her on the stand.

The Times reported the new trial filing claims Jane sought assistance to put together a restitution package on her behalf, with documents that included an invoice from her attorney.

Kelly was convicted on six of the 13 counts bought against him in July 2019.

The federal jury’s decision to convict came 14 years after another jury — empaneled at the Cook County criminal courts building — acquitted Kelly of child pornography charges. That case stemmed from a VHS tape that purported to show Kelly engaging in sex acts with “Jane,” his 14-year-old “goddaughter.”

Cook County state’s Attorney Kim Foxx dropped state charges against Kelly January 31 citing the likelihood that he would be serving lengthy prison terms on the dual convictions.