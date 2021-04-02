Questions linger days after CPD officer fatally shoots 13-year-old in Little Village

A CPD spokesman said this pistol was recovered at the scene of a police shooting in Little Village early Monday that left a 13-year-old boy dead.

CHICAGO — Questions about the fatal police shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Little Village continued to mount Friday amid calls by city leaders to release bodycam footage that captured the shooting earlier in the week.

Adam Toledo was shot and killed by a Chicago Police officer in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday after a ShotSpotter alert signaled police to gunfire in the area. In a preliminary statement, police officials said officers from the CPD’s Ogden District arrived at the scene and saw two males in a nearby alley.

After a foot chase, an officer shot Toledo once in the chest during an “armed confrontation.” The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. A 21-year-old man who was with Toledo was also arrested and a police spokesman said a gun was recovered at the scene.

It remains unclear, though, exactly what city leaders knew about the shooting and when. Typically, bodycam footage of police shootings is reviewed by leaders of the CPD within hours of the shooting’s occurrence.

However, in the department’s first statement on the shooting, the CPD neglected to disclose the age of Toledo and the other man who was arrested. It wasn’t until Thursday that the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office released Toledo’s age.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPD Supt. David Brown both issued statements Thursday — more than two days after the shooting occurred — calling for the bodycam footage to be released, despite the fact that the footage is already in the city’s custody.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability — the agency that investigates uses of force by Chicago Police officers — initially said it would not release the bodycam footage because Toledo was younger than 18 when he died. However, the agency issued another statement Thursday saying that it was explore legal avenues to see that the footage was eventually released.

Toledo’s mother and her attorney are scheduled to hold a press conference Friday afternoon to address the shooting.