CHICAGO — More migrants arrived in Chicago on Friday as Illinois lawmakers increase pressure on the White House to help with the migrant crisis.

A group of migrants were dropped off at a truck stop along Interstate 57 Thursday in Kankakee. Some were picked up from there, while others began to walk the more than 60 miles towards Chicago.

Those migrants should have been taken to 800 South Des Plaines Street, which is the landing zone for new asylum seekers coming into the city.

Following the incident, suburban leaders are taking action. The village of Tinley Park has issued a community alert, urging residents to contact police if they see any buses in the area attempting to drop off passengers.

Other municipalities, like Aurora, have scheduled special meetings to discuss the arrival of migrants.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen migrants were dropped off at a Greyhound station in the Loop Friday morning. They said they were left to find their own way, and the group walked several blocks to the city’s migrant landing zone on Des Plaines Street.

The latest arrivals come as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vows to continue busing and flying in migrants to Chicago.

So far, more than 26,000 migrants have been sent to Chicago since August of 2022. Right now, just over 14,000 are in shelters.

The Latino Caucus is requesting more help from the federal government in the form of funding and work permits for the undocumented asylum seekers.