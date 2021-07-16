Puppy stolen from Lombard ‘Furry Babies’ store

LOMBARD, Ill. — A puppy was stolen Friday afternoon from the ‘Furry Babies’ store inside Yorktown Mall in Lombard, with surveillance footage capturing the theft on camera.

The $8,000 ten-week old puppy was taken from the store at approximately 3:45 p.m. Friday afternoon, while the store was fairly busy.

First, a man in a grey hoodie and Gucci hat walks into the store and distracts an employee while his female accomplice, wearing a white shirt with a long ponytail, walked over to an open air crib and grabbed a puppy before walking out.

“She knew where the puppy was she was going to be taking. She reached into the crib, ducked down and shoved the puppy into her purse and booked it out of the store,” manager Kaylee Wallace said.

The woman is wearing a mask, so identifying her is difficult, although mall security captured the pair leaving and getting into a car in the parking lot.

“We know what car they were driving, it’s a purple Honda Odyssey, it has no plates on it. Obviously they had planned to do this,” Wallace said.

This isn’t the first time this has happened at this location, with Wallace noting that several other attempts have taken place with a puppy being stolen before.

The puppies play in an open area on one side of the store while the rest of the dogs are in cribs for customers to browse.

The store policy clearly states you are not allowed to put your hands inside the cribs.

“Our number one priority is just to get this puppy back. We want him safe, we’re asking the public’s help in getting him back,” Wallace said.

Read more Chicago news headlines and stories here.