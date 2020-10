CHICAGO — Baskin Robbins and Dunkin Donuts have teamed up to bring a Pumpkin Munchkin Milkshake to 250 Chicago area locations.

Exclusively sold in the area through the end of November, the milkshake will feature Pumpkin Cheesecake ice cream, ginger snap cookie pieces, a cinnamon cream cheese flavored ribbon and pumpkin munchkins.

