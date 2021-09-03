Pullman National Monument to open to public Saturday

CHICAGO — A brand new national monument is scheduled to open in the city’s Pullman neighborhood Saturday, honoring the rich labor history of the neighborhood.

Visitors can expect a journey back in time at the Pullman National Monument, with the monument honoring George Pullman, an innovator and entrepreneur who envisioned a town of a factory complex that produced luxury rail carts.

Pullman’s vision was realized, with a town full of stores, homes, churches, a post office and a library.

Teri Gage, the superintendent of the monument, said that visitors can check out original artifacts while getting a better handle on local history and how it affects them now.

“It’s a really important story about the labor rights movement. Historic moments happened here in Pullman. It’s very relevant to what’s happening in the news today,” Gage said.

Workers built this tower building in 1881, and it burned down in 1998. Eventually, the state rebuilt it prior to the National Park Service acquiring it in 2015.

The visitor’s center will be open to the public for the first time on Saturday.

“It’s very rewarding and very exciting. I’m very pleased the public seems to share our excitement and anticipation and are as excited to be here as we are,” Gage said.

Doors will open to the public on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. before opening seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. after Labor Day.