Puerto Rico added to Chicago’s emergency travel order

CHICAGO — Puerto Rico has been added to Chicago’s emergency travel order.

Starting Friday August 7, travelers from Puerto Rico coming to the city should self quarantine for 14 days, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Dr Allison Arwady made the announcement Tuesday during a news conference where she discussed coronavirus cases in Chicago.

Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin are also on the list.

Anyone found to violate the order could be fined $100 to $500 a day, up to $7,000 total. However, city officials conceded they won’t be able to keep track of who is and isn’t following the rules.