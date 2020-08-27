Public safety drill conducted in downtown Chicago Thursday night

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago conducted a public safety drill Thursday night in an ongoing effort to strengthen security measures in the Central Business District.

According to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the drill was scheduled for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday evening, and access to the downtown area was not be restricted during the drill.

The parameters for the drill were on Division Street to the north, 18th Street to the south, Clark Street to the west, and Lake Shore Drive on the east.

Officials for the city said the drill is not in response to any particular event, and has been planned for weeks. The city plans to place critical infrastructure assets at numerous access points in the area reserved for the drill.

The city said they hoped the drill will help keep families and businesses in the area safe, as well as help the city to prepare for large gatherings in the future.