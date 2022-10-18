CHICAGO — After more than 11 years, Provident Hospital will begin accepting patients brought by ambulance starting Wednesday.

In February 2011, Cook County Health did away with ambulance service as it scaled back operations and laid off staff because of budget issues.

At the time, it put more pressure on other hospitals in the city, namely University of Chicago Medical Center located about a mile away.

Cook County officials said opening ambulance service now is part of a progression to expand medical care at Provident Hospital.

Much of the funding comes from the Affordable Care Act and federal pandemic funds.

Ambulance service will begin again at Provident Hospital Wednesday morning.