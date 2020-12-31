Protests, pandemic, police: The Chicago stories of 2020

2020 gave us plenty to talk about.

The year started with celebrations like so many years before it. It didn’t take long though for things to change.

Before the pandemic, there were other headlines

After eight years in a Colorado prison for trying to sell Barack Obama’s senate seat, President Trump commuted former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich’s sentence. He became a free man in February.

In March, COVID-19 became the headline as Illinois shut down and hospitals prepared for the possibility of an overwhelmed medical system.

Pritzker’s stay at home order lasted more than two months with parts of the economy eventually re-opening.

Restaurants fell like dominoes. The state’s Department of Employment Services was without the manpower to keep up with calls and Illinois’ unemployment rate in the double digits.

On Sunday, May 31, protesters marches in the streets of Chicago over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The Black Lives Matter movement was meant to raise awareness but the day ended a different way with massive looting that went on for hours from the core of the city to surrounding neighborhoods.

On July 20 a protest called for the removal of a Christopher Columbus statue. It turned into what police called a planned ambush on officers. In all, 49 officers were injured.

On Sunday, August 10, just as businesses were rebuilding, downtown Chicago is hit with yet another round of looting.

By the end of the summer, it was time to start looking at the upcoming election – presidential and local. In Illinois, the most significant race was the fair tax amendment. It failed and left many to figure out how to plug a $4 billion deficit.

The year wasn’t without political scandal. Four ComEd executives were accused of bribing some of Speak Mike Madigan’s allies in exchange for pushing through legislation beneficial to ComEd.

It took a year but an inspector general report on former head of Chicago police Eddie Johnson. Was released in October. The report cited preferential treatment the night the former superintendent is found slumped over the wheel of his car. In all five officers were suspended.

Chicago saw well over 700 murders this year. Carjackings were up with more than 1400.

And by the end of the year, the wrongful raid of Anjanette Young’s home one case brought in national attention.

The incident forced the Mayor Lori Light to apologize after it was revealed that there was an attempt to keep the video from the media.