Protests held against ICE’s ‘Citizen’s Academy’ in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, as well as other groups, gathered outside of the field office for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency on Tuesday.

Among the laundry list of items, the groups are speaking out against the announced “Citizens Academy.”

The pilot program is scheduled to begin in Chicago next month, and invites civilians to learn more about ICE and its role.

Some say it is a veiled attempt to promote vigilantism within private citizens.

WGN reached out to ICE for comments on Tuesday’s demonstration.

In the announcement about the academies a few weeks ago, ICE said, in part:

The curriculum will include, but is not limited to, classroom instruction, visiting an immigration detention center, learning more about the health care ICE provides to those in its custody, and examining ICE’s role in ensuring dignity, respect and due process of an immigration case from start to finish.” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE

It was announced Monday that other immigration groups will be rallying outside of the federal building leading up to the opening of the Academy, which begins Sept. 15.