Protestors gather in response to Pritzker admitting flaws in cannabis lottery process

CHICAGO — Protestors gathered outside the Thompson Center Tuesday, reacting to Gov. JB Pritzker’s admission that the state fell short in granting equity marijuana licenses.

Lawmakers past and present — along with those who applied for social equity recreational cannabis licenses — are praising Pritzker for putting a pause on awarding the licenses due to concerns over scoring applications.

The process was meant to be simple. Application were filled out and points were awarded on a number of factors — including being a racial minority, a veteran, and an Illinois resident from the community in which the business would be serving.

A perfect score is 252. When the list came out, an uproar from many of those social equity applicants. Of the 700 applicants, only 21 got the perfect score.

Many of them, well-connected and well-funded, already tied to the cannabis industry.

Tuesday morning’s demonstration outside the Thompson Center praised the governor’s action, but also called on the state to open up all available licenses, that’s 110 licenses, when it intended for only 75 to be awarded for now.