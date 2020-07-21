Protesters return to Columbus statue Monday after clash with Chicago police

CHICAGO – Protesters returned to the Columbus statue in Grant Park Monday after a violent clash with police Friday.

Police in riot gear stood in front of newly erected fencing after they were pelted by flying objects days earlier.

Chicago police released pod cam video that shows some protesters changing into all black and opening umbrellas before tossing PVC piping, fireworks and frozen water bottles.

“That’s not a protest, that’s anarchy,” Mayor Lightfoot said.

There were over 45 officers injured and several reports of police misconduct.

On Monday, Supt. Brown addresses an allegation of a CPD officer slapping a phone out of the hand of an 18-year-old woman, which she says chipped her tooth.

“We started an investigation, it’s being taken seriously. We will do a thorough investigation and we will take the appropriate action against the officer,” Brown said.

Monday night, protesters marched from the statue to nearby Columbus and Roosevelt, where they blocked the intersection.

“This is not someone we should be honoring if you want to tell our history tell in a museum, tell the right history in our schools,” community activist Ja’Mal Green said. “Don’t put up acts of white supremacy in our communities and acting like we should be honoring them.”