Protesters march on Magnificent Mile calling for defunding of Chicago police

CHICAGO — A group of protesters marched for a short time on the Magnificent Mile Saturday while calling to defund the Chicago Police Department.

With Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef leading the charge, the Chicago Activist Coalition For Justice led protesters down Michigan Avenue, but they were abruptly stopped when the group reached Ohio Street.

The group wanted to cross over Michigan Avenue, but Chicago Police Director Glen Brooks did not let them.

“You can go that way. We are not holding you,” Brooks said. “Only way you can’t go is this way. You can go any other direction you want to go.”

At the event, Brook refused to answer WGN’s repeated questions on why the group was stopped.

“We have over 300 people here and they have us all like sardines on the sidewalk,” Rabbi Yosef said. “This is an abuse of power against our freedom of expression and freedom of speech.”

The stand off between police and protesters was calm for the most part. However, a few demonstrators cursed, screamed and insulted police officers to their face. Those officers did not respond and remained calm.

Chicago Activist Coalition For Justice organizers said they were impressed with the turnout and hope to have more at their next demonstration.