Protesters march in downtown Chicago after death of George Floyd

CHICAGO – Hundreds of protesters are marching through downtown Chicago Friday after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

They are yelling “I can’t breathe” and “no justice, no peace” after Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day.

Before marching through the streets, the group held a press conference at Millennium Park.

“Everyday you wake up and it’s ‘who’s going to be next?,” one protester said.

Earlier in the day, Mayor Lightfoot said that a planned rally at Millennium Park was dispersed.

She strongly condemned the actions of Minneapolis police and President Trump, after he tweeted “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

“Being black in America shouldn’t be a death sentence,” Mayor Lightfoot said.

A curfew has been imposed for 8 p.m. in Minneapolis after the city burned for a third straight night.

In Chicago, the protest is expected to last until 9 p.m.