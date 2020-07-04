Protesters march in Chicago on Independence Day

CHICAGO – Many protesters gathered across Chicago Saturday to demonstrate on Independence Day.

A large protest started at 35th and Michigan and marched miles to Federal Plaza.

“Ain’t no power like the power of the people,” a protester said. “Cause the power of the people wont stop.”

Hundreds marched to protest police brutality and more. They said we still have a long wat to go to embody the spirit of what America is supposed to represent, a melting pot of cultures.

“Black and brown people are being discriminated against by virtue of their zip code,” a protester said.

Various organizations are also asking that parts of Lakeshore Drive be renamed after Chicago’s founder Jean Baptiste Point DuSable. A Black man they feel has been overlooked.

Protests happened all over the country Saturday. The biggest was at the White House.