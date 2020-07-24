Protesters gather in front of Mayor’s Lightfoot’s home

CHICAGO — A group of roughly 1,000 protesters marched to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s home Thursday evening.

The group started their protest and rally in Logan Square with calls to defund the Chicago Police Department.

By around 9 p.m., the group was by the mayor’s home.

Some of the marchers were from the group Good Kids Mad City and in addition to their calls to defund the police, they also called for more resources to help underserved communities.

Also Thursday, reports said the mayor was planning to remove the controversial Christopher Columbus statue from Grant Park.