Protesters gather at CPD headquarters to protest 2019 wrongful raid

CHICAGO — Approximately 150 people gathered near Chicago police headquarters to protest the wrongful raid of Anjanette Young in February 2019.

Young’s house was raided when police intended to raid the residence next door. Young was handcuffed naked in the incident, and was told to calm down as she told officers they had the wrong residence.

The officers involved have been placed on desk duty, but protesters Sunday said those involved should be fired from the department.

“Reassigned to desk duty is not discipline, it’s a comfort zone in the winter time in Chicago,” protester Janette Wilson said.

In the fallout, corporation council Mark Flessner has resigned from his office.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Anjanette Young are slated to go ahead with a meeting, adhering to conditions set forth by Young’s attorney.