CHICAGO — Postal workers in Chicago called for an end to violent attacks against them amid a rally Tuesday night.

Already a week into August, a mail carrier was shot in Kilbourn Park. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved.

In other recent incidents, postal workers were robbed in Logan Square, Humboldt Park and Berwyn.

Officials with the National Association of Letter Carriers say postal workers have been targeted in more than 90 reported incidents this year.

Rally-goers on Tuesday sought public support, in addition to added resources from law enforcement and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Demonstrators also seek harsher penalties for offenders.

“Rain, sleet, or hail, but we don’t do bullets,” said Mack Julion with the National Association of Letter Carriers. “Somebody is going to have to figure it out. Somebody is going to have to do something because my coworkers, our members, are not going to keep putting themselves in harm’s way.”

Robbing a mail carrier is a federal crime.

An Illinois law passed in 2012 allows judges to issue harsher sentences in crimes committed against postal workers.