CHICAGO — Prosecutors in former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke’s corruption trial plan to present their final evidence in a critical part of the case.

It’s perhaps the most significant of the four so-called schemes that prosecutors are presenting to the jury. They are arguing that Burke pressured the developers of the Old Main Post Office to hire his private law firm, in exhange for Burke taking official actions to help the developers.

Jurors have been watching secretly recorded videos and listening to wiretapped phone calls that show Burke discussing his dealings with developers.

Some of the recordings were made by former Alderman Danny Solis, who agreed to cooperate with the FBI after confronted with evidence of his own crimes.

The focus, so far Friday, has been on the contract Burke’s law firm signed to represent the developers on another property in Chicago, “The Sullivan Center” on State Street.

In a recorded phone call, Solis congratulates Burke on getting the Sullivan Center business, and asks Burke if he will support the developers request for millions of dollars in tax increment financing from the city.

Burke replied, “absolutely.”

Later in the day, prosecutors said they will shift their focus to another one of the so-called schemes, this one involving Burke’s efforts to “help” a businessman get the permit for a “Binny’s Beverage Depot” sign at a shopping center in Portage Park — and the allegation that the property owner may have bribed Burke to get it done.

Before court began Friday, prosecutors told Judge Virginia Kendall that they plan to rest their case on Monday, December 11. Then defense attorneys would begin their presentations to the jury.

Burke and his two co-defendants in the case have pleaded not guilty.