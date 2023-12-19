CHICAGO — A Chicago man whose murder conviction was recently vacated will be a free man after spending more than 12 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit.

In 2011, Darien Harris was an 18-year-old high school senior with no criminal record when Rondell Moore was murdered and another man wounded at a South Side gas station.

Harris was convicted in 2014 for the murder of Moore and sentenced to 76 years in prison. But Harris’ family always maintained his innocence, saying he was at home watching the NBA playoffs when Moore was murdered.

On Tuesday morning, more than 12 years after he was arrested, Cook County prosecutors dropped all charges against Harris, now 30 years old and married.

Harris’ wife, mom and other family members and supporters are waiting for his release from Cook County Jail, which will happen Tuesday afternoon.

“I feel like I’m dreaming, it doesn’t feel real,” said an overjoyed Nakesha Harris, Darien’s mom, in a news conference Tuesday. “Once I hold him in my arms, it’ll be real.

“… This is the best Christmas gift ever.”

In fact, it was about four years ago, in 2019, when Harris’ family and legal team started to push for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office to review the case when it was learned — after the trial — that the state’s key eyewitness in Harris’ trial was legally blind. That witness said he saw Harris kill a man and wound another in the 2011 incident on the South Side.

Nakesha Harris asked Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to throw out her son’s conviction based on the revelation that the prosecution’s key witness was legally blind.

The Exoneration Project at the University of Chicago Law School picked up Darien Harris’ case, arguing the prosecution’s key witness suffered from advanced glaucoma at the time of the murder Harris was convicted for. The Exoneration Project also stated no physical evidence linked Harris to the murder.

On Dec. 5, a Cook County judge vacated Harris’ murder conviction as prosecutors looked at whether they’d re-try the case.

On Tuesday, Harris’ Exoneration Project attorney, Lauren Myerscough-Mueller, and his family learned that prosecutors decided to drop the charges altogether, making Harris a free man.

“It can take a long time, and the review can take a long time, but I think once the right people take a look at the case and review it, they see what needs to be done,” Myerscough-Mueller said at Tuesday’s news conference. “And Kim Foxx has been remarkable in that way, in her willingness to review these cases with the right lens.”