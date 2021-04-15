Prosecutor who said Adam Toledo had gun in his hand ‘not fully informed’

CHICAGO — A key detail raised in court about the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo may have been wrong.

During a bond hearing for 21-year-old Ruben Roman, who was with Adam the night of the shooting, Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy described the altercation in a proffer: “The officer tells [Toledo] to drop it as [Toledo] turns towards the officer. [Toledo] has a gun in his right hand.”

But now, in response to a WGN Investigates inquiry, the state’s attorney’s office says the detail about Adam having a gun in his hand the moment he was shot was inaccurate.

“An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court,” Sarah Sinovic, a spokesperson for Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, told WGN Investigates Thursday. It comes just before the Civilian Office of Police Accountability releases several videos of the incident.

Prosecutors also told the judge in Roman’s case that Toledo’s right hand tested positive for gunshot residue.

When asked during a Thursday news conference at City Hall, Mayor Lori Lightfoot declined to say whether videos she has seen show the 13-year-old with a gun in his hand.

Police have said a 9MM Ruger was found along a fence next to where Toledo was shot.