CHICAGO — A new bill has been introduced in Springfield to make so-called “ghost guns” illegal, aiming to crack down on a largely unregulated industry.

The legislation would make it illegal to own a gun without a corresponding serial number, which ghost guns do not have.

The transfer, purchase, manufacture, importation and possession of ghost guns illegal, charging a misdemeanor for the first offense and a felony for a second offense.

Chicago police seized 455 ghost guns in 2021, more than twice the amount seized in New York City last year. Certain rules would have to be followed for guns to be printed with a 3D printer.

State Representative Kam Buckner is spearheading the efforts to pass the legislation, noting that ghost gun kits are unregulated, cheap and intentionally untraceable.

“We need to give gun violence the public health resources that it deserves. We have far too often wore the brunt of these ghost guns, here today,” Buckner said.

Legislators hope the bill passes with bipartisan support by the end of the current session on April 8. Exceptions are carved out in the legislation for federal gun dealers and gun enthusiasts.