Proposal for civilian oversight of Chicago Police Department goes up for debate in City Council

CHICAGO — A proposal for civilian oversight of the Chicago Police Department goes up for debate among City Council members.

A vote will be taken Tuesday on an agreement reached between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police reform advocates regarding CPD oversight, but its deal comes with several conditions.

Under it a seven-member commission would be appointed by the mayor.

Any prospective commissioners will need impressive qualifications:

Two commissioners must have at least 10 years of experience as an attorney

One commissioner must have at least 10 years of experience in community organizing

Working together, they’d have the power to, for example, take a vote of no-confidence in the police superintendent.

But even if that made it to Mayor Lightfoot’s desk, while hard to ignore, she wouldn’t be bound by it.

Lightfoot initially promised civilian oversight during her first 100 days in office, and said back in May, “I absolutely still support and will be offering my own proposal for civilian oversight, but police policy is complicated.”

Commissioners would also have the power to draft policy for the likes of CPD and COPA, but again they could be overruled.

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m.