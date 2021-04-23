‘Project Presence’ hopes to mobilize North Lawndale residents to help curb crime

CHICAGO — Block by block, they want to spread love and hope to help their community flourish.

Jabari Ellis is an outreach advocate at the Firehouse Community Arts Center. He works with young people to interrupt violence.

I don’t have no fear of them,” Ellis said. “I approach them the way I would want someone to approach me when I was their age.

But with limited outreach staff, they’re working on a new plan collaborating with churches and other groups to mobilize residents at crime hotspots in North Lawndale. It’s called Project Presence.

“There is some community engagement with residents in the community saying here in this house, this neighborhood, this is love and love overcomes everything,” said founder of Firehouse Community Arts Center of Chicago Pastor Phil Jackson.

Jackson said last weekend’s murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams created even more urgency to open opportunities for healing.

Their first planning meeting will be held at the center Thursday at 5 p.m.