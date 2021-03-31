Progress minimal for Chicago police gang database retool, report finds

CHICAGO – A new report finds that Chicago Police Department has more work to do to improve its gang database, long considered a tool for racial discrimination.

Under the outdated gang database, police unfairly categorized people of color. Wednesday’s report acknowledges some good things have happened but says much more can be done.

“There’s no question we have a lot of work to do,” said Robert Boik, Executive Director for Constitutional Policing and Reform for the Chicago Police Department. “We really are still at the beginning of the road here.”

Boik commented on the report released on Wednesday by the Office of Inspector General, the city’s watchdog group. The report found the department is still behind on its promise to do away with how it categorizes people and its gang database. The report finds CPD has made little progress since the last OIG report released in 2019.

Lori Lightfoot took office one month after the report was released, promising police reform would be a pillar of her administration‘s efforts. While Lightfoot agreed that more needs to be done, she adds that the report reflects and acknowledges that even through a pandemic, the police department made real progress.

Yet, Wednesday’s report is critical of CPD for lacking a clear timeline on reforms and who is leading the department’s efforts. That now falls on Boik, who reports directly to the police department’s superintendent David Brown.

Boik, who has been in his current position for six months, says the department is committed to getting the job done.

“We are in it until we are done and that’s the bottom line,” he said.

The city has been mandated by a federal judge to make reforms as part of a consent decree.